Minter saved Saturday's 4-3 win against the Nationals, allowing two hits while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Minter was called upon to protect a one-run lead and delivered, although the final out came with Josh Bell at the plate and two runners on base. Both Minter and Will Smith have picked up saves with Kenley Jansen (chest) injured and there could be a few more opportunities with Jansen set to return July 12. Minter has been excellent with a 1.70 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 37 innings across 40 appearances.