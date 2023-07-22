Winans' contract was selected by Atlanta on Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against Milwaukee.

The 27-year-old righty will be making his big-league debut after recording a 2.81 ERA in 18 appearances (13 starts) for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. Since becoming a starter ahead of last season, he's produced above-average groundball rates and avoided walks, but his 22.8 percent strikeout rate is nothing special. He may only be up for one start before returning to the minors once Max Fried (forearm) is ready to rejoin the rotation.