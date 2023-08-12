Winans (1-0) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing four hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Making his second career start in the majors, Winans showed some nerves in the first inning by loading the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch, but he escaped the jam and went on to dominate the team that let him go in the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 draft after the 2021 season. Getting massive run support -- Atlanta wound up winning the contest 21-3 -- couldn't have hurt his confidence, either. The right-hander fired 80 of his 111 pitches for strikes, generating an incredible 39 called or swinging strikes along the way despite a fastball that topped out at 90.9 mph. With Yonny Chirinos struggling as the No. 5 starter, Atlanta could have a tough decision to make the next time that spot in the rotation comes around -- which figures to be next weekend at home against the Giants.