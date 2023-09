Winans will start for Atlanta on Sunday versus the Pirates, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Winans has shown flashes in three starts with Atlanta this season, posting a 5.17 ERA but also an 18:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings. With Kyle Wright (shoulder) in line to return next week, it will likely be a spot start for Winans before he heads back to Triple-A Gwinnett.