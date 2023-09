Winans was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Winans was excellent in a spot start for Atlanta in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Pirates, fanning eight batters while yielding just two runs over 6.1 innings in a no-decision. He could have set himself up for another spot start with the big club down the stretch, but for now, Atlanta will send him down to the minors to make room for a fresh bullpen arm.