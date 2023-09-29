Winans is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Nationals at Truist Park.

Max Fried (finger) and Charlie Morton (finger) are closing the regular season on the injured list, so Atlanta will at least temporarily have room in the rotation for Winans. In his return to the big leagues last weekend for a doubleheader in Washington, Winans took a loss in Game 1 of the twin bill while striking out six and giving up two earned runs over five innings. Through five starts with the big club this season, Winans owns a 1-2 record to go with a 4.33 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.