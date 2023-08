Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Winans will pitch Monday's series opener versus the Mets and could be in store for a two-start week while he enters the rotation as a replacement for Yonny Chirinos (elbow), who landed on the injured list. The 28-year-old rookie has been excellent in two starts for Atlanta this season, holding a 1.59 ERA and 14:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings. He's worth a look in deeper leagues.