Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his start Sunday against the Pirates.

The rookie right-hander made his last start in the majors Aug. 21 versus the Mets and was tagged for seven earned runs over 4.1 from, but he'll receive another opportunity Sunday. Winans has made two other starts for Atlanta this season and fared much better in those outings with a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 11.1 innings.