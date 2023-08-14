Atlanta optioned Winans to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

After striking out nine over seven scoreless innings in a spot start during Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets, Winans will head back to the minors for the time being. With Yonny Chirinos struggling as the No. 5 arm in the Atlanta rotation, Winans could easily get another shot with the big club soon. Because he was brought up as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader, Winans doesn't have to spend 15 days in the minors before being recalled.