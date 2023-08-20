Winans will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Monday against the Giants, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Winans was sent down after he delivered seven scoreless innings against the Mets on Aug. 12, so Atlanta will need to put a player on the injured list in order for him to rejoin the big club so quickly. The 28-year-old has 14 strikeouts across 11.1 frames in his first taste of the big leagues this season.