Winans (1-2) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings, taking the loss in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Nationals.

Winans did fine in this outing, but Atlanta's offense didn't supply enough run support. He's kept opponents to two runs or fewer in four of his five major-league starts this season. The right-hander is at a 4.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB through 27 innings. With Charlie Morton (finger) on the injured list, Winans may be able to pick up one more start in the regular season, which would be tentatively set as a rematch at home against the Nationals.