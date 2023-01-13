Santana and Atlanta agreed on a one-year, $1 million contract Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
After posting a 5.22 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 54 punchouts over 58.2 innings in 63 appearances with the Rangers last season, the reliever was dealt to Atlanta in November. Santana will likely operate in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen with his new club in 2023.
