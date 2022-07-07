Rosario is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Rosario started in left field in each of Atlanta's three games since being activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, going 3-for-10 with a solo home run. All of those starts coincided with Adam Duvall being sidelined with a hand injury, but the latter is back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale. Now that Atlanta has all of its key regulars available save for second baseman Ozzie Albies (foot), Rosario may have to settle for fourth-outfielder duties, but he should still pick up at least a couple starts per week.