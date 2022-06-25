Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
