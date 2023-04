Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in 5-4 win against the Reds on Wednesday.

Rosario got Atlanta's biggest hit in the contest, breaking a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning with a solo homer to center field. The long ball was the veteran's first of the campaign and also accounted for his first RBI. It's been an otherwise quiet start to the campaign for Rosario, as he's slashing .229/.270/.371 through 37 plate appearances.