Rosario (back) could be back in Atlanta's lineup on Saturday or Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Rosario and Michael Harris were both late scratches from Friday's game due to back issues, but manager Brian Snitker said they were just being cautious in doing so. Rosario has had a rough spring thus far, hitting just 3-for-21 at the plate, but still figures to be Atlanta's primary left-fielder for 2023.