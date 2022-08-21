site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Dealing with sore hamstring
Rosario is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros due to a sore hamstring, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Rosario is out of the lineup for the first time in four games. He is available off the bench, so his absence is not likely to be lengthy.
