Rosario will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
He's now picked up starts in each of Atlanta's last 13 matchups with right-handed pitchers, a firm indication that the lefty-hitting Rosario has settled back into the large side of a platoon in left field. The 31-year-old will take a six-game hitting streak into Wednesday's series finale.
More News
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: On base three times Sunday•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Sits in second straight vs. lefty•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Sits against southpaw•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Takes seat Tuesday•