Rosario will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

He's now picked up starts in each of Atlanta's last 13 matchups with right-handed pitchers, a firm indication that the lefty-hitting Rosario has settled back into the large side of a platoon in left field. The 31-year-old will take a six-game hitting streak into Wednesday's series finale.