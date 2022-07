Rosario is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The lefty-hitting Rosario will take a seat for the third game in a row, with all of his absences from the lineup coming against left-handed pitching. Though Atlanta doesn't seem prepared to hand Rosario a full-time role, he should have a clear path to playing regularly versus right-handed pitching after his main challenger for playing time, Adam Duvall, was diagnosed with a wrist injury that will require season-ending surgery.