Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Rosario finds himself in a 4-for-26 slump and will take a seat for the second straight game. However, Adam Duvall (wrist) landed on the injured list Sunday, so it's unlikely Rosario is in danger of losing additional playing time for the immediate future. Guillermo Heredia will start in left field and bat eighth in the series finale versus the Halos.