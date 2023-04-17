site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Eddie Rosario: On bench versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Rosario is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.
With lefty Ryan Weathers on the hill for San Diego, the lefty-hitting Rosario will retreat to the bench. The righty-hitting Kevin Pillar replaces Rosario in left field.
