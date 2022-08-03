Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double, five RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Phillies.

The five RBI were a season-high total for Rosario and matched his output from his previous 13 contests combined. Though he's turned in an unremarkable .671 OPS since coming off the 60-day injured list in early July, Rosario still looks like he'll hold down a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield even after Atlanta acquired Robbie Grossman prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. Rosario will start in left field and bat fifth in Wednesday's series finale.