Rosario went 3-for-4 with two homers, six RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 14-6 victory over the Rockies.

Rosario got Atlanta on the board with a three-run shot off Chase Anderson in the second inning, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Rosario would add an RBI single in the fourth before smacking another homer, a two-run blast off Brent Suter in the sixth. The 31-year-old Rosario has been on a tear at the plate -- he's now homered in four straight games, going 8-for-13 while driving in 11 runs in that span. His slash line is up to .265/.305/.511 through 233 plate appearances this season with 13 homers, 33 runs scored and 37 RBI.