Rosario was scratched from Atlanta's lineup Friday due to lower-back stiffness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
As was the case with Michael Harris -- who was also a late scratch with a back issue -- this move is considered precautionary. Rosario is set to open the season as Atlanta's left fielder, at least against right-handed pitching.
