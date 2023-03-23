Rosario appears locked into the starting role in left field for Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old outfielder underwent laser eye surgery last year and struggled to pick up the ball after his return, but he's appeared to be something close to his old self at the plate this spring, rapping out his first extra-base hit Monday in Grapefruit League play (a double off the Rays' Zach Eflin) after going 3-for-17 with two homers and a double for Puerto Rico during the WBC. Rosario was a big part of Atlanta's postseason run in 2021, winning the NLCS MVP after slashing .271/.330/.573 over 33 regular-season games, but his career .270/.305/.462 line is a more realistic goal over a full campaign if he returns to form.