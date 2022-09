Rosario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Oakland.

The lefty-hitting Rosario will take a seat against a lefty (Ken Waldichuk) for the second consecutive day, after he was previously on the bench versus southpaw Cole Irvin on Tuesday. With Ronald Acuna serving as Atlanta's designated hitter, the righty-hitting Marcell Ozuna and the switch-hitting Robbie Grossman will occupy the corner-outfield spots.