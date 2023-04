Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

For the second time in three games, the lefty-hitting Rosario will head to the bench while Atlanta opposes another southpaw (Mackenzie Gore). Rosario is likely to remain in a strong-side platoon role for the foreseeable future, with either Marcell Ozuna or Travis d'Arnaud typically taking his spot in the lineup when Atlanta faces left-handed starting pitchers.