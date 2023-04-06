site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Eddie Rosario: Sitting versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Rosario is not in Atlanta's lineup Thursday versus the Padres.
Kevin Pillar will start in left field and bat eighth with left-hander Blake Snell on the mound for San Diego. Rosario has zero extra-base hits through 14 plate appearances this year.
