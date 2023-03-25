Rosario (back) will start in left field and bat seventh in Saturday's split-squad game against the Twins, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The hope was that Rosario and Michael Harris would be able to return after being scratched from Friday's lineup, and indeed both are in the starting nine behind Max Fried. Rosario has endured a tough spring, collecting just three hits in 21 at-bats so far. Regardless he still projects to be Atlanta's primary left fielder to begin the 2023 season.