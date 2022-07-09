Rosario went 0-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Nationals.

After beating out a potential double-play grounder in the second inning, Rosario advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and came around to score on a Michael Harris double. The steal was his first of the season in 20 games, but Rosario is still trying to regain his form at the plate after a lengthy layoff due to vision issues, going 3-for-16 with a solo homer and a 0:3 BB:K in five games (four starts) since being activated from the injured list.