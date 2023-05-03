Rosario went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder picked up his first steal of the year in the fifth inning after his RBI single gave Atlanta a 3-0 lead. Even with Michael Harris back in the lineup and Sam Hilliard no longer starting in center field, Rosario appears to be the team's preferred option in left field against right-handed pitching. Rosario's justified that assignment by batting .321 (9-for-28) over his last eight games with a double, a triple, two homers and eight RBI.