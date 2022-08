Rosario went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder swiped second base after a second-inning walk, but Rosario then got thrown out at the plate to end the frame after a Marcell Ozuna single. Rosario has been more productive since the All-Star break, slashing .254/.319/.413 in his last 20 games with one of his three homers, two of his three steals and 13 of his 17 RBI on the season.