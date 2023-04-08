Shuster gave up four runs on six hits and four walks over four innings during Friday's 5-4 loss to the Padres. He had four strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

The 24-year-old got into trouble early Friday, as the Friars struck for two runs in the opening frame on two hits and three walks, including one free pass with the bases loaded. Shuster has surrendered eight runs on 12 hits with a 5:9 K:BB across 8.2 innings through his first two big-league starts, and he's likely headed back to the minors with Kyle Wright (shoulder) poised to return from the injured list early next week.