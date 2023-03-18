Shuster gave up three hits and a walk over four scoreless innings while striking out seven in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Facing a Boston lineup that was a roughly even mix of Opening Day starters and players fighting for bench jobs, Shuster made an impressive statement as he fights with fellow rookie Dylan Dodd for the fifth starter spot in the Atlanta rotation. Shuster has certainly earned his big-league debut with a 16:2 K:BB through 12.2 spring innings, but Dodd has also dominated in camp and the two young lefties remain neck and neck heading into the final days of spring training. It's possible both rookies will begin the year on the 26-man roster if Kyle Wright (shoulder) has any further setbacks or delays in his recovery after receiving a cortisone shot back in January.