Shuster (1-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over six innings in a 3-2 win over the Mariners. He struck out seven.

The only hit Shuster allowed through a career-high six innings was a solo home run to Jarred Kelenic in the second. It was by far the rookie's best start of his short career, as he lowered his ERA from 7.24 to 5.49 and recorded a season-high seven strikeouts. Shuster figures to see plenty of work at the big-league level with Kyle Wright (shoulder) and Max Fried (forearm) not expected back from the injured list until July, especially if he continues to pitch like he did Sunday. The 2020 first-round pick's next start is scheduled during a four-game set versus the Phillies.