Shuster appears on track for a spot in Atlanta's season-opening rotation and is tentatively lined up to start the team's third game next Sunday in Washington, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Shuster and Dylan Dodd had been battling for the No. 5 starter's role, but Atlanta looks like it'll have room for both young hurlers to make at least one turn through the rotation to begin the season while Kyle Wright gets more time to ramp back up from the shoulder injury he suffered earlier in the spring. Because Shuster isn't currently on the 40-man roster, Atlanta may wait until his first start arrives next Sunday before formally selecting his contract. Shuster was able to earn a spot in the rotation -- at least temporarily -- after logging a 1.45 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB in 18.2 innings in Grapefruit League play while holding opposing hitters to a .115 average.