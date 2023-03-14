Shuster is one of the final arms competing for the final spot in the Atlanta rotation, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta surprisingly optioned both Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder to minor-league camp Tuesday, so what was once a cloudy race for the final spot has boiled down to a final two: Shuster and fellow left-handed prospect Dylan Dodd. In three Grapefruit League appearances, Shuster has allowed just one run in 8.2 innings for a 1.04 ERA, and he's also posted a healthy 9:1 K:BB. This could come down to the final days of spring training, but Shuster has a great chance to get the ball for Atlanta on against the Cardinals for their fifth game.