Shuster will likely get the call to start in place of Max Fried (forearm) Wednesday against the Red Sox, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Dylan Dodd would be the other option, but he was just sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett last Friday and isn't eligible to return until next week, unless there's another injury on Atlanta's current active roster. Shuster has pitched well this year in the minors but has surrendered eight earned runs on 12 hits and nine walks in 8.2 major-league innings. He's a risky fantasy bet versus Boston.