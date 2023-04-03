Shuster was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Monday.
The move comes one day after Shuster struggled in his major-league debut, allowing four runs on six hits and five walks over 4.1 innings while notching just one strikeouts. Dylan Dodd has replaced Shuster on the roster and is slated to make a major-league debut of his own Tuesday, with Bryce Elder likely to follow him Wednesday. Shuster can't be recalled for 10 days unless he's replacing an injured player, but worth noting is that Max Fried (hamstring) has not yet been placed on the injured list. Therefore, it's possible he could return for a start later this week if Atlanta holds off on making the Fried move official.
