Shuster was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Tuesday.
Shuster is set to start Tuesday against the Rangers and has a chance to stick around for a while as his team battles multiple injuries in the rotation. The left-hander has posted an 8.31 ERA and 5:9 K:BB over 8.2 innings in his two starts in the majors this season and has been a little hit or miss at Gwinnett, as well, so fantasy managers would be wise to take a wait-and-see approach.
