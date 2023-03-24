Shuster gave up two runs on two hits and two walks over six innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out two.

Facing most of New York's Opening Day lineup, Shuster wasn't dominant but kept the opposition off-balance, and the young lefty rebounded nicely after allowing two runs in the third inning. His competition for Atlanta's fifth starter job, Dylan Dodd, will get his chance to make a final statement Friday against the Red Sox. Shuster, a first-round pick in 2020, has posted an 18:4 K:BB through 18.2 innings this spring while serving up only one home run.