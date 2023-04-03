Shuster (0-1) yielded four runs on six hits and five walks over 4.1 frames, striking out one and taking a loss against the Nationals.

Shuster's first big-league inning was a rough one. He coughed up four runs, two of which came on bases-loaded walks. The left-handed rookie settled in afterward but still totaled just one punchout. He threw 45 of 79 pitches for strikes, including seven whiffs. Shuster is lined up for a home matchup against the Padres next week.