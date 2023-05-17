Shuster (0-2) took the loss Tuesday as Atlanta fell 7-4 to the Rangers, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The young southpaw didn't pitch too badly, tossing 42 of 66 pitches for strikes and holding Texas off the board in four of his five frames, but Shuster exited the game with his team down 3-1 and Atlanta was never able to draw level. With Kyle Wright (shoulder) and Max Fried (forearm) not expected back until some time in July, Shuster figures to see plenty of work in the big-league rotation over the next couple months along with Dylan Dodd and potentially Michael Soroka, but his 7.24 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 8:11 K:BB through 13.2 innings make him a very unappealing fantasy option.