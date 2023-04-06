Shuster will start for Atlanta on Friday against the Padres, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

That was the assumption when Shuster was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Gwinnett, and now it has been confirmed. San Diego makes for a tough bounceback opponent after the 24-year-old southpaw got lit up by the lowly Nationals in his MLB debut this past Sunday in Washington. There should be better fantasy streaming options on Friday's 14-game slate.