Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's win over the Tigers.

The 24-year-old is thriving as Atlanta's leadoff hitter. Kelenic has a five-game hitting streak going in which he's batting .333 (7-for-21). Since Ronald Acuna (knee) was lost for the season May 26, Kelenic has stepped up in an everyday role, slashing .302/.338/.540 with three home runs, two steals, nine runs and nine RBI in 19 contests.