Kelenic went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

The 24-year-old outfielder started the day on the bench with southpaw Martin Perez pitching for Pittsburgh, but he was pressed into duty when Ronald Acuna (knee) went down and scored multiple runs in a game for the first time in 2024. Kelenic has only five plate appearances against lefties so far this year, and his third-inning single off Perez was his first hit against one, but with Acuna now lost for the season, Atlanta may not be able to limit Kelenic to a strict platoon role.