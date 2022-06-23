Jackson (lat) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Atlanta's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.
Jackson is ready for his first game action of the season after Atlanta placed him on the 60-day injured list coming out of spring training due to a right lat strain. Atlanta has the luxury of keeping Jackson on the rehab assignment for up to 30 days, but because he projects to work as a one- or a two-inning reliever once activated from the IL, he may not need the full window of time in the minors to build up.