Atlanta reinstated Jackson (lat) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Touki Toussaint was designated for assignment to make room for Jackson on the 40-man roster. Jackson will essentially continue his rehab at Triple-A for a while longer after he missed the first three months of the season with a right lat strain. It would seem Atlanta does expect him to contribute in the second half.