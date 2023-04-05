Chavez recorded the final out of Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals to pick up his first save of the season.

A.J. Minter had pitched in the first two games of the series while Joe Jimenez has thrown 16 pitches the night before and may not be ready to work back-to-back days after offseason back surgery, so when Collin McHugh allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth inning to create a save situation, it was Chavez who got the call to close things out. It's the 39-year-old right-hander's first save since 2019, and while he's capable of serving in a variety of roles in the Atlanta bullpen, he's unlikely to see consistent high-leverage work. Through four appearances this season, Chavez holds a 0.00 ERA over 3.2 innings with a hold and a 3:0 K:BB in addition to Wednesday's save.