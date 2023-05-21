Chavez allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over 2.1 scoreless innings Saturday versus Seattle. He did not factor in the decision.

Chavez was effective as the opener Saturday, and he recorded the most outs of any Atlanta pitcher while throwing 26 of 42 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander has seen some high-leverage work this season with a save and eight holds in 22 appearances. He's maintained a 2.21 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB through 20.1 innings this season, and he's allowed just two runs (one earned) over 10 innings in May.